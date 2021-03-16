Flower Mound welcoming 9 new businesses

The town of Flower Mound is welcoming nine new businesses to town in early 2021.

Between Jan. 5 and March 1, the town issued certificates of occupancy to the following businesses:

Titans of CNC, 201 International Parkway, offering training for the aerospace industry, teaching employees how to design in CAD, program in CAM and CNC Machine parts.

Cristy’s Cake Shop, 3721 Justin Road, Suite 150, bakery offering custom cakes and walk-in cake sales.

Red Bridge Logistics, 3201 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 620, providing rail car leasing, brokerage and transport of crude oil, diesel, gasoline and other distilled petroleum products via rail.

Eloy Construction Interiors, 4315 Windsor Centre Trail, Suite 100, providing a start-to-finish “turn key” solution or a phase-in approach to tenants, landlords and developers who are looking for a one-stop construction company.

Global Lending Solutions, 4305 Windsor Centre Trail, Suite 200, a full service mortgage company that provides expert service in the field of residential mortgages.

Sushi Damu, 3651 Justin Road, Suite 140, serving all-you-can-eat sushi, as well as a variety of sushi and sashimi, in addition to tempura, fresh, low carb and baked rolls.

Dallas Parrots (coming soon), 2608 Long Prairie Road, Suite 201, a pet and pet supply store.

Mad for Chicken (coming soon), 1050 Flower Mound Road, Suite 280, serving signature soy garlic fried chicken and unique Korean inspired dishes.

New York Pizza & Pints (coming soon), 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 410, serving New York-style slices with craft beers and growlers-to-go.