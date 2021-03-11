Young woman dies in motorcycle crash in south Denton

A 29-year-old Ponder woman died Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash in south Denton, according to the Denton Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., several callers reported that a motorcycle crashed on the side of the road in the 5000 block of Country Club Road, between Hickory Creek and Brush Creek roads in a rural area near Argyle, according to DPD. The rider was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as Kasey Erwin.

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.