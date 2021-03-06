Weir: Cheryl Moore running for Flower Mound mayor

With five candidates running for the open Flower Mound mayor’s seat, and two running for Place 4 on Town Council, we’re likely to see an abundant display of political signs dotting the landscape. Name recognition goes a long way toward influencing voters to check those boxes and Election Day.

Information posted on social media will also play a role in determining who has the experience, the capability and the temperament to lead our town for the next three years.

On May 1st, if any candidate achieves 50% + 1 vote, he/she will be our next mayor. However, if no one gets above 50% the two candidates with the most votes will compete in a runoff election a few weeks thereafter.

The two candidates running for Town Council Place 4 are incumbent Jim Engel and his opponent, Ani Umoh.

All candidates will be offered a remote video interview to be completed by mid-March. My interview today is with mayoral candidate Cheryl Moore. Ms. Moore sent the following bio:

“I’m Cheryl Moore, and I graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1993 and traveled as a physical therapist until I decided to take a corporate healthcare consulting job for Horizon Healthcare in Dallas. As a consultant, I had 13 facilities to oversee in Texas, the East Coast, and Florida to maintain Medicare and state compliance standards. I later managed outpatient facilities in the Lewisville, Coppell, and Flower Mound areas in sports/orthopedic Physical Therapy and guided the facilities in accreditation for improving patient outcomes, financial stability, compliance, and staff management. I also performed employment screenings for all city employees, including the local fire department. This allowed me to understand the on-site employee requirements of various city positions.

“I later worked as a Corporate Regional Director for a rehabilitation company, and managed therapy services in the North and East Texas areas. This required staff management, financial reviews, management of profits and losses, driving labor efficiencies and reducing costs, as well as maintaining state and federal healthcare compliance standards. While in that role, I worked collaboratively with other hospital administrators to improve their patient outcomes and financial stability. While I worked in various levels of administration, I always seem to come back to working as a clinician, where my heart is with working in patient care. This has also allowed me to spend more time with my family and I currently work in an inpatient based rehabilitation facility in Denton.

“My volunteer activities have included, but are not limited to:

Flower Mound Troop leader in the Boy Scouts of America.

Coaching in Flower Mound community sports with children.

Flower Mound PTA fundraisers.

Lead manager for Marcus High School Concessions fundraiser 2017-2019.

Flower Mound HOA President 2016-2019.

In my role as HOA President, I performed the following:

Led quarterly HOA Board meetings/forums and neighborhood communications.

Coordinated and led improved neighborhood management through acquisition of new management company.

Communicated and worked with the Architectural Control Committee for community improvements

Reviewed monthly management/financial reports to manage expenses and maintain the operating and reserve funds.

Mitigated costs from vendors after expense and budget reviews due to misalignment of their contracts.

Implemented improvements in neighborhood landscaping, streets, and sidewalks with the city and local vendors to improve the property value assessments and to maintain city compliance standards.

Worked closely with the city inspector, HOA board members, local vendors, and residents for community improvements.

Implemented infection control measures in the community area.

Led community neighborhood events to enhance community involvement, coordinating with Flower Mound Police and Fire Departments. Also coordinated neighborhood events with local vendors.

Reviewed and updated insurance policies for improved coverages in the community

Oversaw community security system needs

Oversaw financial budget, always operating within budget, and without an increase in HOA dues.”

“On a personal note, I have been married for 21 years and we have 2 teenage kids who have a heart of gold. It is through my family, and my utter desire to keep my plate full, that I started getting involved in my community. I feel it is important to be present for your kids and also for the community that they are in. I also enjoy bicycling, local concerts, baking, and on a nice day you might find me on the streets on my scooter. I value my family and friends highly. I cherish special friendships I’ve cultivated over the years with my patients, and often keep in touch with several of them.

“My platform for this mayoral term will focus on working collaboratively with the appointed city manager and the council to improve our infrastructure and grow within our means without compromising the integrity of the community. It is important, after this difficult year, that we strengthen our local businesses and ensure that our growth is in alignment with the telecommunications system, utilities, and roads. I want to enhance our communications with state legislators to maximize our financial positional strength in Texas.

“Additionally, I will treat this community as my family and at the end of the day I want you to feel confident in electing me as a mayor who wants to keep this city safe and have a commitment to retaining your property values and protect you from tax hikes. I also want you to feel that Flower Mound is a wonderful community for you and your family, just as I do. I hope that you will embrace my determination and my love for Flower Mound to continue to make this a home for all of our families. Please visit my website at www.moore4mayor.org or follow me on Facebook at [email protected] Thank you for your support!