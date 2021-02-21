Denton County vaccination clinics to reopen this week

Denton County Public Health’s (DCPH) drive-thru vaccination clinics at Texas Motor Speedway will reopen on Wednesday, February 24th, following the inclement weather closures this past week.

DCPH is prioritizing second dose appointments to ensure those who are due their second dose from DCPH will be vaccinated prior to new first dose recipients. The availability of second dose appointments is currently limited by manufacturer, as DCPH awaits additional shipments of vaccines, health officials said.

“We are excited the weather will be much safer this next week and we can begin offering second dose appointments,” Judge Andy Eads said. “We know those due for second doses are anxiously awaiting their email or text appointments from us, and we are eager to vaccinate them this week.”

DCPH will begin sending appointments this weekend to Moderna first dose recipients from January 20th, and Pfizer first dose recipients from January 29th, February 4th, and February 5th. Once DCPH receives additional vaccine shipments, DCPH will send additional second dose appointments to Moderna recipients from January 22nd and January 27th. DCPH will vaccinate Moderna recipients from January 29th early the following week, with appointments sent two to three days ahead of that future appointment date.

“Even though both CDC and DSHS advise second doses can be given up to six weeks after the first doses, we are hoping to quickly vaccinate those due this past week and those due this coming week,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “We are eagerly awaiting additional shipments of the Moderna vaccine, as are individuals due for their second dose, and we will send those additional appointments as soon as the vaccine is safely on-hand.”

DCPH will resume first dose appointments on the week of March 1st. DCPH will continue to vaccinate individuals utilizing the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist in the order of sign up. All DCPH mass vaccination clinics are appointment only, and those without appointments will not be vaccinated.

DCPH will send second dose appointments via text message and email, just as the first dose appointments were sent. DCPH’s COVID-19 call center is currently closed, but will reopen Monday, February 22nd at 8 AM and will remain open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For any questions or concerns, the call center can be reached at 940-349-2585 after it reopens. DCPH’s call center is available for both English and Spanish speakers.

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. Weekly vaccine updates are emailed on Fridays to those on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.