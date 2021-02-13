LantanaLinks — February 2021

Kiss Off Child Abuse Campaign

Submitted by Kathy Hummell, LLL Vice President

In Texas, more than four children die from abuse or neglect on average every WEEK. The Lantana Ladies League is stepping up to bring awareness to this reality by sponsoring a fundraising campaign this February called Kiss-Off Child Abuse.

The league chose the month of Valentine’s because they love and respect children and want to help. All the money raised will go towards the Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County, a nonprofit organization that assists victims and their families.

You too can take part in this effort. All we ask is that you pledge to donate $5 or more to the CACDC and invite someone else to do the same. This requires you to be on camera while saying your pledge and blowing a kiss to someone, either a family member or friend, then uploading your video and tagging them on your social media post. From there, the person you invite will do their own video pledging to donate and then passing it on by blowing a kiss. You can invite as many people as you’d like to join in the cause.

You might say something like this: (Hold your hand up in pledge) “I (your name) pledge to kiss-off child abuse by participating in the Lantana Ladies League Campaign and donating to the Children’s Advocacy of Denton County. I would like to invite (invitees name) to join me in this cause. (Blow a kiss to the camera). Now it’s your turn (invitees name) to invite someone else by blowing them a kiss.”

The funds will be used towards legal, therapy, and clinical assistance, among other things, and to help raise public awareness about child abuse and neglect in the surrounding communities. Victims are assisted by a team of experts in a warm and child-friendly environment.

Let’s show our support for children and blow a kiss to help spread the word! For more information about the campaign and how to donate to the CACDC please visit the Lantana Ladies League website at: lantanaladiesleague.com.

Blood Drive Successful

The Lantana Ladies League along with the Lantana Community Association and Carter Bloodcare sponsored another blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 23 in the Lantana Community Event Center. We welcomed 34 volunteers and were able to collect 30 units of blood. We are currently making plans to bring this opportunity to the community again in mid-May. So mark your calendar. Roll up your sleeve and join us by giving to others!

Briefly…

Denton County Development District #4 is seeking a board member that lives in Fresh Water Supply District #7. DCDD #4 was formed to encourage tourism and boost economic development in Denton County. Call 940-728-5050 for more information.

Development Watch

Lantana had 4,017 occupied homes as of Dec. 31, 2020 with an estimated population of 13,055.

Cloud 9 Salon is relocating from Flower Mound to the former dance studio at the corner of FM 407 and Simmons Rd.