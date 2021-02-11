Lewisville ISD hires diversity director

Lewisville ISD recently hired a key staff member to ensure LISD is cultivating a positive, inclusive environment.

Last month, the district welcomed Matthew Morris to be its director of equity, diversity and inclusion, a new position at LISD. Morris worked at Richardson ISD for the last 10 years, and is coming to LISD to continue the district’s goal of cultivating positive, inclusive environments that foster a sense of belonging and a culture of dignity, according to a news release from the district.

“The opportunity to impact lives within our community and provide sustainable solutions drew me to Lewisville ISD,” Morris said. “The intentionality placed into creating a position dedicated to equity, diversity, and inclusion shows the value LISD places on students and our future. The commitment of district and community leadership demonstrates the willingness to step outside of what is comfortable and embrace what will empower everyone in our community to unite and excel — a shared experience rooted in understanding, belonging and validation builds upon the legacy of excellence found in this community.”

As the EDI director, Morris said he’s a tangible commitment to cultural proficiency — something that he’s welcoming with open arms.

“I realize that this role means something different to every individual served by LISD and it is my charge to merge their needs, district goals, and the climate of our community to best serve the greater good,” Morris said.

Now a month into the role, Morris has hit the ground running. From meeting with various district stakeholders to participating in the district’s annual events, such as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration and the HBCU College Fair, Morris is committed to immersing himself in the LISD community, the district says. Acknowledging the district’s cultural proficiency journey so far, Morris is looking to the future and is optimistic about the road ahead. He said he wants to continue to highlight the district’s triumphs, examine areas for improvement, and provide support to all those who are at various stages of their cultural proficiency work.

“The journey ahead may prove difficult for some, but it is my role to ensure that we keep moving forward with the best interest of students at the forefront of all we do,” Morris said. “That’s my commitment and what I hope to bring to Lewisville ISD.”