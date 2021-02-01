Flower Mound, Highland Village residents among latest to die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that seven more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 325.

The deaths reported Monday include three residents of Hollymead in Flower Mound (two women over 80 and a man in his 60s), a man over 80 who resided at The Oaks at Flower Mound, a Highland Village man over 80, a man over 80 who resided at Gracious Care Home in Lewisville and a Frisco man in his 70s.

“As we announce seven more COVID-19 deaths of Denton County residents, please cover their families with thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We must continue utilizing masks, social distancing, and hand washing, even as the vaccine rolls out within Denton County, to protect our families, friends, and neighbors from the spread of COVID-19.”

DCPH also announced 600 new COVID-19 cases in the county, 535 of which are active, as well as 763 new recoveries. There are now 15,138 active cases in the county.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.