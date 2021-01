Members of the Argyle Police Department took part the Harvest Polar Plunge: Freezin for a Reason on Saturday to raise money for charity.

Argyle police officers, along with Chief Emmitt Jackson, jumped into the frigid water at the Harvest pool on Saturday morning, with the temperature hovering right around 42 degrees.

The event, sponsored by S & J Pharmacy Argyle, Camp Gladiator Justin/Argyle and Fit4Mom Denton County, raised enough money to donate 6,000 meals to the North Texas Food Bank.