Local doctor passes away from COVID-19

Dr. John Gomez, 50, of Argyle passed away on Friday from complications associated with COVID-19.

Dr. Gomez owned Rapid Med Urgent Care Center in Double Oak, The Colony and Argyle. He is survived by his wife Dr. Rebecca Gomez and two children.

Dr. Becky Gomez posted the following on Facebook: “Thank you to the many friends, family, and even people I have never even met in real life who have been caring for and praying for our family over these last very difficult two weeks. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me. I will get back to all of you eventually. I will be forever grateful for all of you. While John wasn’t healed in the way we hoped, we know that he is healed. And because of that we have hope. ”

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 19, from 6-8 p.m. at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home, 3550 Firewheel Drive, Flower Mound.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 20, at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Bible Church, 8101 Justin Rd, Double Oak.

Rapid Med is closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and will be closed all day on Wednesday.