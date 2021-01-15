Denton County reports record number of COVID-19 deaths, 471 new positive cases

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) officials announced Friday twelve additional deaths as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 249. Friday’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

A male over 80 who was a resident of Carrollton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Atria Senior Living in Carrollton

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Little Elm

A male over 80 who was a resident of The Colony

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Carrollton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Carrollton

A female in her 60s who was a resident of unincorporated southeast Denton County

A female over 80 who was a resident of Mustang Creek Estates in Frisco

A male over 80 who was a resident of Krum

A male over 80 who was a resident of Avanti Senior Living in Flower Mound

A female over 80 who was a resident of Corinth

A female in her 60s who was a resident of Denton

“We are reporting a record number of COVID-19-related deaths today,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

The health department held drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in Denton, vaccinating 3,500 people.

“Denton County continues to focus on establishing a series of vaccination clinics for residents in tiers 1A and 1B, as allowed by the state,” Judge Eads said. “We ask everyone to please continue practicing safety measures to help curb the spread of this virus.”

DCPH also announced 471 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 437 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 45,816 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 423 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 31,773.

Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson told the county Commissioners Court on Tuesday that masks and physical distancing “couldn’t be more important than they are this week.”