Flower Mound Republicans to meet Tuesday

The Flower Mound Area Republicans will host guest speaker Jeff Younger at their meeting this Tuesday night.

Younger fought to stop his ex-wife from transitioning his eight-year-old son to a girl. He fights to stop transgender child abuse in the courts, in the legislature, and in the public discourse, according to a press release from FMARC.

Younger runs a bespoke high-tech projects company. He’s a part-time programmer, “rogue mathematician,” and an agency partner.

The meeting will be held at Bridlewood Golf Club, 4000 West Windsor Road, in Flower Mound on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Social Hour with optional pasta buffet starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Register at fmarc.us.