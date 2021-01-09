Guyer falls to Cedar Hill in state semifinals

The season came to an end for Guyer on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats came up short to Cedar Hill by a score of 27-17.

Cedar Hill jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Guyer answered when Eli Stowers broke a 71-yard touchdown run to tie the game up.

The Guyer defense then forced a fumble which the Wildcats recovered, and Michael Mayfield kicked a 33-yard field goal to give Guyer a 10-7 lead at the end of one.

The Longhorns then scored two straight touchdowns to make it 21-10 Cedar Hill at the half, and kicked a field goal in the third quarter to extend it’s lead to 14.

Stowers then hooked up with Brady Noble on a 30-yard touchdown pass to cut the Wildcats deficit to seven, but Guyer was unable to complete the comeback.

Stowers combined for 282 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Guyer (11-3, 5-1) defeated Coppell, Arlington, Abilene and Prosper in the postseason before losing to Cedar Hill in the state semifinals.