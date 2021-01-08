Wet, cold weather in the forecast for Sunday in Denton County

While heavier snow accumulations are more likely to the south and west of DFW, Denton County could still see a little snow — or more likely a wintry mix — on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth is forecasting that there is a low chance for accumulating snowfall in much of DFW, including Denton County. Meteorologist Allison Prater said it is more likely that the area will get a mixture of rain and snow on Sunday. A forecast high temperature of 39 degrees combined with wet weather could impact traffic and cause slippery surfaces on bridges and overpasses.

Meteorologist Brad Barton said that the tract and timing of the storm could shift between now and then, but as of Friday, the storm is expected to bring about a half-inch of some combination of rain and snow to Denton County between noon and midnight on Sunday. The forecast low temperature of 32 degrees is a good sign that the snow likely won’t stick.

After a cold and wet Sunday, the NWS forecast calls for a dry warmup next week with a high temperatures growing from 46 on Monday to 62 on Thursday.