Mitchell: Light at the end of the tunnel

There is light at the end of the tunnel.

After more than 10 months of dealing with a pandemic and all that entails, a brighter tomorrow nears.

With the New Year comes new hope as two vaccines wind their way across the U.S. to healthcare workers, essential employees, long-term care residents and first responders.

Blessed are we to have such people willing to do their jobs to ensure all of us have what we need to get through this pandemic.

As we start 2021, let us thank these people at every opportunity.

Thank the grocery clerk who rings up your groceries, the USPS delivery person who drops off your packages or the emergency medical technician who answers your call for help. Thank the teacher at the front of your children’s classroom, the staff attending to your parent or grandparent at the long-term care facility, and the healthcare staff working seven days a week to administer tests and, now, vaccines.

The year 2021 should be one of thankfulness.

We have so much for which to be thankful. Thanks that we have a roof over our heads, food in our pantries and clothing on our backs. We go to work whether at home or the office. We have transportation. We have families who support us.

Not everyone is that fortunate. Some are facing homelessness; others have empty cupboards. Another is lonely and in need of someone to reach out. People amongst us are suffering.

Let 2021 also be the year for helping one another.

Spare an extra few dollars for your favorite charity; donate those clothes that no longer fit. Buy a few extra cans and packages of food at the grocery store and drop them off at a food pantry.

Volunteer your time to hand out food or relieve another volunteer who has been working non-stop. If you see a neighbor in need, offer a helping hand or just give someone a call to let him or her know you care.

Together we can make a difference.

People will need help for a long time so please continue to donate to keep people in their homes; put groceries in their cabinets; make sure they have enough to pay the utility bills to stay warm through the winter.

Finally, let 2021 be one of health and safety.

The vaccine will certainly help us along the road to recovery, but we should continue safe practices for a while longer.

Protect yourselves, your families, neighbors and those with whom you meet. As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

I wish everyone a thankful, helpful, healthy and safe 2021.

Denton County office closures in January

Denton County offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Please feel free to visit our website at dentoncounty.gov for information, send us an email or give us a call.

