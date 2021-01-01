I Love Juice Bar offers fast, healthy nutrition options

With the departure of 2020 and arrival of a New Year, it’s time to return to a healthy lifestyle. As experts in fruits, vegetables and superfoods, the staff at I Love Juice Bar is ready to help customers fulfill such a reachable New Year’s resolution.

“We focus on healthy solutions like boosting immunity, weight loss and preventative maintenance,” said Simon Telfer, who opened the Flower Mound location next to Einstein Bagels in May 2019. “What makes I Love Juice Bar unique is its all-natural, all-frozen fruits and fresh vegetables and no fillers like ice or water.”

I Love Juice Bar features 10 fresh-made juices based on kale, spinach, parsley and various fruits, 12 varieties of smoothies, 6 acai bowls and multiple juice resets plus other healthy foods including soups, chilis, oats and fruit cups.

At just 400-600 calories and featuring plenty of protein, smoothies serve as a meal replacement. Featuring a base of kale and spinach, any number of ultra-healthy super foods can be added including spirulina, wheat grass, cacao nibs, dry seeds, dragon fruit, probiotics, turmeric, hemp seeds and ginger.

Resets involving drinking six juices in a 24-hour period and nothing else. That 1,000-calorie diet gives the digestive system a break by feeding the body its nutrients by liquids rather than solids.

“I’ve heard people doing 20-day resets,” Telfer said. People can easily do 3, 4, 5 straight days. It’s a personal choice. It’s easy to digest and start all over. It’s a good way to start a diet or do a combination of juices and foods.

Everything at I Love Juice Bar is available for convenient options including pick up in store, at the curbside and by delivery. Stop by, call or use the app to find out how I Love Juice Bar can help create a new you in the New Year!

I Love Juice Bar is located at 2701 Cross Timbers Rd., #238 in Flower Mound. Call 214-513-9879.

(Sponsored content)