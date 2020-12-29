Flower Mound PD achieves ‘Safe Policing for Communities’ certification

The Flower Mound Police Department is now eligible for discretionary grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, thanks to a recent certification from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation’s Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices Recognition Program.

Starting in 2021, DOJ discretionary grants will only be allocated to law enforcements agencies that meet certain standards from independent credentialing bodies, such as the Texas Police Chief Association Foundation, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. To become certified and eligible, the Flower Mound Police Department had to provide proof to the Best Practices Recognition Program that the department’s use of force policies are in line with all applicable federal, state, and local laws. In addition, the police department had to provide evidence it maintained use of force policies that ban choke holds, except in situations where the use of deadly force is legally permitted.

Now that the Flower Mound Police Department has met these standards, it will be included in a database with other certified law enforcement agencies. Each certified law enforcement agency will be qualified for discretionary DOJ grants for the next three years before Flower Mound needs to go through the recertification process again.

