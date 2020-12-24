Pastor’s Place: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

By Rance Settle, Senior Pastor, Lamb of God Lutheran Church

‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year’ – so goes the song. I don’t know about you, but given how this year has gone, what would really make it wonderful would be the chance to put our feet up, take a load off and let go of our worries this Christmas!

It’s possible, you know. Put work and worry aside, put your feet up – and talk to the Great Foot Washer, “He poured water into a basin and began to wash His disciples’ feet.” (John 13:5).

Jesus wants us to stop at the manger this Christmas – but He doesn’t want us to leave Him there. He calls on you and me to take a walk with Him; the One Who took on flesh and dwelled among us.

To walk with the One Who took on everything that it meant to be ‘flesh’ – Who wallowed in the dirt and filth of what makes us fallen humans, including washing the filthy feet of His disciples – even suffering and dying for the sins of the world, so we could find our rest in Him – every day, of every year.

‘The most wonderful time of the year’? It can be – if you let Jesus grow up – in your mind and heart and invite Him to walk with you, every day of every year.

He is the One that wants you to put up your feet and talk to Him. Invite Him into your life. Be still. Know He is God. Tell Him what is on your mind and then – listen to what He has to say.

Let the silence and peace of Christ capture you. Because when you’re putting your feet up with the Great Foot Washer, ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ is every day, of every year, for all eternity.

A Blessed Christmas to you all!

