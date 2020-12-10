Copper Canyon Council Christmas Greetings 2020

Our Holiday wishes for Copper Canyon:

Mayor Ron Robertson: As we look forward to the holidays and 2020 draws to a close, I want to take another opportunity to thank you for everything you’ve helped the town achieve this year. We have several projects underway, but I’m excited to see what we can accomplish working together in 2021. May you and your family have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Council Member Ted Stranczek: To all our Copper Canyon neighbors, Judy and I want to extend our best wishes for a BOUNTIFUL THANKSGIVING and a blessed and joyous MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Council Member Steve Hill: I wish to thank and recognize the citizens of Copper Canyon for pulling together and being supportive of each other in 2020. Happy Holidays and have a wonderful New Year!

Council Member Robin Douglas-Davis: Dear Neighbors, Kelly and I want to send our appreciation for your friendship and support to each other and to us. We wish each of you happiness and health this holiday season! Here’s to a Happy Thanksgiving, Happy Hanukkah, and Merry Christmas! May you spend the holidays with those you cherish (even if it is on Zoom)!!!

Council Member Jeff Mayer: I wish for everyone to have a safe, happy, healthy, and thankful holiday season. Family, friends, and fellow Copper Canyon residents make this such a special time of year and place to live.

Council Member Rudy Castillo: As a new council member I am humbled by your support during the recent election. We are fortunate and blessed to live not only in this great nation, but the wonderful town of Copper Canyon in particular. During this time of celebration, let us remember to give thanks for all of God’s blessings, focus on family and friends, and look forward to a prosperous 2021. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Donna Welsh, Town Administrator: As 2020 draws to a close, I would like to take the opportunity to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. As a Christian, it is the time of year we celebrate the birth of Jesus. We are reminded to be thankful for all our blessings not only during the holidays but throughout the year. And, while we may not all have the same beliefs, look similar, or celebrate in the same ways, I’m happy to work with Copper Canyon elected officials, staff members and residents like you who embrace the positive change we can make together. I hope you take time to enjoy the holiday season this year with your family and friends.

Town Secretary Sheila Morales: My Christmas prayer for each and every one, is that although this year has been challenging, that you and your family would be able to see the good above all else and that you’ll be looking for the good as we go into 2021. This world is not perfect, and nor will it ever be, but God’s love and goodness is never ending.

Susan Greenwood, Court Administrator: As we close in on 2020, I want to wish everyone in Copper Canyon a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Thank you to the Mayor, Town Council, and staff for making Copper Canyon great place to come to everyday! Take time to enjoy your kids, grandkids, and family members just not on Christmas, but every day of the year! May everyone have a healthy, safe, and wonderful holiday season!

What was one of your favorite Christmas gifts when you were a child?

Mayor Ron Robertson: My favorite gift as a child was a stingray bicycle.

Council Member Ted Stranczek: Living on a farm, with three brothers and four sisters, I was number 7 of 8. Getting new clothes instead of hand-me-downs was the best gift.

Council Member Steve Hill: As a child, my parents gave me postage stamps to add to my collection. I’ve kept that collection to this day!

Council Member Robin Douglas-Davis: When I was little, we would go to the big Sears store in Dallas where they had EVERYTHING you could imagine. In the farm building, they had a shiny, red cart for a horse to pull, and I admired that cart every time we were there. I wished so much to have that cart for my pony to pull me around in. That shiny, red cart was under our tree Christmas morning. I have no idea how my Dad got it in our house. He must have taken it apart to get it through the door. We lived in Dallas and my pony was at my grandparents. My dad hauled my pony to Dallas, and he stayed in our backyard for a week so he could pull all the kids up and down the street in that cart.

Council Member Jeff Mayer: My twin brother and I were given new baseball gloves. We used them starting in the basement when snow was outside then for many seasons to come.

Council Member Rudy Castillo: As a child, my favorite gift was a model airplane. Little did I know that gift would inspire my love for flying and define my future.

Donna Welsh, Town Administrator: We lived on a farm and one Christmas we woke up Christmas morning and there was hardly anything under the tree. My dad said, “take a look to see if Santa left anything in the barn.” We each got a pony and mine was a Shetland pony named Trigger.

Town Secretary Sheila Morales: A blue banana-seat bicycle. What I remember the most about this gift is that Mom and Dad had a scavenger hunt set up that I had to work through in order to find the gift.

Susan Greenwood, Court Administrator: My favorite gift was getting gift certificates to Mc Donald’s, since we grew up really poor, we never had the money to go out and eat, so it was such an exciting time when we received the gift certificates from our grandparent’s.

What is a favorite holiday family tradition?

Mayor Ron Robertson: My favorite tradition is a bone in rib roast with mashed potatoes, gravy and all the fixings with my grandkids and daughters.

Council Member Stranczek: To enjoy our traditional Polish Christmas Family Dinner consisting of many Polish delicacies, deserts, and holiday cheer.

Council Member Steve Hill: My favorite tradition is to never spend Christmas apart. My family has never missed a Christmas together – it is the true celebration of family and love that makes the holiday so special.

Council Member Jeff Mayer: We always have the families over to have a great meal and then open gifts. If the weather permits, we get out the football and play a “friendly” game.

Council Member Rudy Castillo: As a pilot I often times have been away during the holidays. The simple pleasure of being home with my family to celebrate Christmas is my favorite tradition.

Council Member Robin Douglas-Davis: My favorite tradition in going to church Christmas Eve with my family and stopping the whirlwind that the holidays can bring to spend quality time with family and friends.

Donna Welsh, Town Administrator: Enjoying Christmas morning watching my kids and grandkids open their presents. In the afternoon we enjoy our traditional holiday meal with friends and family.

Town Secretary Sheila Morales: Looking back and even now, a favorite holiday family tradition of mine is attending the candlelight Christmas Eve service with family. Seeing big groups of families together and seeing friends, many of whom I do not see often, is so special and it makes me smile.

Susan Greenwood, Court Administrator: I have had to start a new tradition in the last couple of years, as your kids go off and get married, things change and you have to share the holidays with their spouse’s parents. We leave the door open to the kids choosing the day that fits for them, but we make sure we spend it all together. I typically cook a beef tenderloin with a red wine sauce for Christmas with garlic mashed potatoes and fresh green beans. We all get full, see what the kids did when they were with their spouse’s parent’s, and watch then we watch The Christmas Story movie since they run it all day!