Denton County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, pleads mask compliance

As Denton County reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, county officials pleaded with people to wear masks and keep their distance from others as the area reaches a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic.

The six deaths reported Friday include two men in their 70s who resided at Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin, a Lewisville man over 80, a man over 80 who resided at Autumn Leaves in Carrollton, and two men — one in his 60s and one over 80 — who resided at Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation in Pilot Point.

The countywide death toll is now at 158 as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

“We are at a critical point with COVID-19 in our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We must honor the lives of those around us by wearing masks when around anyone we do not live with. Please add these six individuals’ families and friends to your thoughts and prayers and do your part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

DCPH also announced 553 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 378 of which are active, and 291 new recoveries. There are now 6,698 active cases in the county, which is the highest daily total so far, and county hospitals are running out of ICU beds.

“DCPH is monitoring our shortage of ICU availability today. With only six ICU beds available, there is simply no time for discussion,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH director. “Masks and distancing are the only way to help a stressed and critical situation developing in our hospitals. We’re asking everyone to be a part of the solution – comply with the recommendations to help others.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.