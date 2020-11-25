From the Firehouse — November 2020

Do you know when the last time that you had your chimney cleaned was? As we enter the winter months, many of us enjoy warming up with a fire in their fireplace. However, a dirty chimney can cause a chimney fire and subsequent damage to the home and potential injury to the homeowners.

Chimney fires are the culprit in approximately 6% of residential home fires. Between 2011 and 2015, there was an accompanying loss of 120 million dollars in property damage in the United States due to chimney fires.

Warnings of a chimney fire include:

loud cracking and popping noise

a lot of dense smoke

an intense, hot smell

flames or dense smoke coming from the top of the chimney

a low rumbling sound that reminds them of a freight train or a low flying airplane

How can chimney fires be prevented? The best way to prevent a chimney fire is to have an annual inspection performed by a chimney sweep certified by the Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA). In fact, I completed a quick search of the CSIA website and found nearly 20 certified chimney sweeps that service our zip code. I encourage you to make an appointment for a chimney inspection this winter to prevent a home fire.

In conclusion, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 is proud to have served our community over the last month with our new name and logos. In September, we responded to 199 calls for service.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]