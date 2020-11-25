Northlake Police Blotter — November 2020

Oct. 1 – At approximately 3:11 a.m., an Officer was patrolling the 3400 blk of Stardust Lane and observed a white van with the engine running and no one around. Officers checked the area and did not find anyone. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Oct. 2 – Caller contacted police regarding a suspicious person walking in the Parkdale/Berrydale area at 10:30 p.m. An Officer located subject who was exercising while listening to music.

Oct. 4 – An Officer responded to the 6000 blk of Canyon Falls Drive regarding a suspicious vehicle. Caller stated the vehicle was very beat up and missing a door. No calls were reported about finding a missing door.

Oct. 4 – Officers responded to an assault in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive.

Oct. 5 – Officers responded to a gunshots heard call in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. Caller advised she was from LA and has heard gunshots before. Another person stated he had been outside and didn’t hear anything.

Oct. 7 – Officers responded to an assault in the 5000 blk of Hwy 114.

Oct. 9 – Officers responded to a disturbance in the 18000 blk of IH35W. Verbal altercation between parties, one subject arrested for Possessing a Fictitious Driver License.

Oct. 11 – an Officer took a report in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

Oct. 12 – Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley. Reporting party stated driver and passenger were spitting on and punching one another.

Oct. 12 – Officers responded to a Narcotics Complaint in the 8000 blk of Small Block Road.

Oct. 13 – Officers responded to a Narcotics Complaint in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive.

Oct. 14 – Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 7000 blk of Faught Road.

Oct. 17 – Officers responded to a Disturbance/Stabbing in the 5000 blk of Hwy 114.

Oct. 19 – Officers responded to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive.

Oct. 20 – Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 8000 blk of Small Block Road.

Oct. 20 – Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive.

Oct. 26 – Officers responded to a Deadly Conduct with a gun in the 17000 blk of IH35W.

Arrests

Oct. 5 – Officers arrested a 27-year old male for Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 17000 blk of IH-35W.

Oct. 6 – Officers arrested a 26-year old male for an Assault Warrant in the 5000 blk of Hwy 114.

Oct. 11 – Officers arrested a 34-year old male for Driving While Intoxicated in the 12000 blk of FM 1171.

Oct. 22 – Officers arrested a 59 -year old male for Driving While Intoxicated in the 1600 blk of Commons Circle.

Oct. 24 – Officers arrested a 21-year old male for Driving While Intoxicated in the 15000 blk of IH35W.

Oct. 24 – Officers arrested a 32-year old male for Driving While Intoxicated in the 9000 blk of IH 35W