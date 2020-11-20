The cornucopia of art for Art Month

COVID has impacted the traditions for November, Art Month here in Flower Mound, but the art events prevail!

Fall Chalk the Walk – Get your chalk ready for our fall version of the Chalk the Walk contest! Bring a snack, a warm drink, your creativity and let’s kick off November Arts Month with some chalk art masterpieces! Saturday, November 7 at Heritage Park, 1 to 4 p.m. FREE. For more information: https://tinyurl.com/y3cs3blq Chalk the Walk is a bi-annual event, spring and fall.

Cross Timbers Artist Guild Exposition- The Cross Timbers Artists Guild is staging an exposition in Flower Mound for Arts Month in lieu of their usual tour. Art is currently on display at ArtHouse in Highland Village. Due to COVID restrictions, large groups can visit by appointment only. (214-285-0084) The display is already open and will be available through November 30. Sixteen artists are showing works that ranges from metal & clay jewelry, mixed media painting, fused glass, fiber art, color pencil, ceramic & metal to paintings. All artists are current members of the Cross Timbers Artist Guild: Sandra Butchko, Linda Pomeroy, Lorraine Hayes, Kathleen House, Jackie Haugen, Marsha Byus, Ellen Floyd, Valerie Corwin, Alvi Dalai, Irma Murray, Linda Chidsey, Ann Cahill, Anita Robbins, Marty Robbins, Eilene Carver, Nancy Lawrence. Works of art are available for purchase.

ART PARTY 2020 – will offer an opportunity for elementary and middle schools to display art at the Flower Mound Pubic Library. High School art will be displayed at the Community Activity Center. Both of these shows will be displayed the week of November 9 for about a month.

Town of Flower Mound Murals – Public Art

The first mural for Flower Mound is now complete and available to enjoy at the Community Activity Center. Girl Scouts from Troop #4780 created the mural to complete the requirements for the Girl Scout Silver Award project. The Silver Award is earned by working together as a small team in grades 6-8 for 50+ hours to complete a sustainable Take Action Project.

The three 8th graders, Delaney, Morgan and Mary, each had something that impacted them personally, so they chose a kindness project. From inception to deliverable, the project took three years. In those years, the three Girl Scouts had to determine what was a worthy project, what the quote on the mural would be, how to persevere (they were turned down by many places) and then how to execute a high-quality end result. Throughout the projects they have been supported and coached by the troop leader, Sheila.

The second mural for Flower Mound, the baseball themed mural at Gerault Park, is on target to be completed at the end of November.

Ongoing:

Community Creatives – Flower Mound is home to an amazing community of creative people, and we embrace the opportunity to highlight them, as well as their artform. The Community Creatives page is dedicated to showcasing the visual artists, musicians, actors, actresses, dancers, literary artists and other creatives that live in our area. We celebrate the arts and artists all year, but especially during Arts Month. More information about this can be found at www.flower-mound.com/1886/Community-Creatives

Town Hall Art Display – We’re always accepting submissions to be considered as one of the featured artists in our Town Hall Art Display. A new artist is chosen every two months. You can apply for a solo exhibit, or as a group. The committee will convene in the coming weeks to choose the next 3-4 artists, so apply now! Currently, the pieces displayed are a collection of photographs, paintings, and fiber arts created by Edward S. Marcus High School art teachers Nancy Lawrence and Kathy Toews, as well as Flower Mound High School art teachers Laura Kucuk, Michelle Harper, Suzanne McLeod, and Marty Kruk.

Submission details can be found at www.flower-mound.com/1800/Town-Hall-Art-Display

Traffic Signal Box Wraps –The Town of Flower Mound invites artists to compete for the chance to display an original design on a traffic signal box within the Town. The traffic boxes that will be wrapped are located throughout Flower Mound, enhancing and beautifying the Town’s landscape. This project also provides an opportunity for local artists to display their work in a public space. The deadline for submissions for the 2021 wraps is Friday, January 29, 2021. For more information: www.flower-mound.com/1837/Traffic-Signal-Box-Art-Project

Art Treasure Hunt – The Flower Moundster has teamed up with Keep Flower Mound Beautiful and the Flower Mound Parks and Recreation team to create a challenge for residents based on recycling and repurposing materials. The hope is that people will find the hidden boxes and make unique creations from the object or objects that have been placed inside. If someone is lucky enough to find one of these “treasure boxes,” they are challenged to push their imaginations! The goal is to create a piece of art using the items that are found inside the treasure box. For the month of November, which is Arts Month, the Moundster will hide two boxes somewhere in a Flower Mound park. www.flower-mound.com/1844/Art-Treasure-Hunt

Art Thoughts: “This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.”- Torri Morrison