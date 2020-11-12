High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 79, North Dallas 0

Argyle cruised in their bi-district game with North Dallas on Thursday night at Eagle Stadium, and now awaits the winner of the Fort Worth Benbrook/Stephenville game to be played Friday night.

Argyle (11-0, 6-0) drove 62 yards on its opening drive and scored on a 32-yard touchdown run from Tito Byce.

CJ Rogers then connected with Hayden Stewart on a 35-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 Argyle, and Braden Baker gave the Eagles a three-touchdown lead on a 5-yard run with 7:16 remaining in the opening quarter.

Rogers then hit Cash Walker on a 41-yard touchdown pass and Knox Scoggins scored on a 3-yard run, and the Eagles led 35-0 after the first quarter.

Ethan Depiro took over at quarterback in the second quarter, driving 51-yards and scoring on an 18-yard pass to Baylor Bowen.

Special teams came up big early in the second, as well, as Lee Sutton returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 49-0 lead with 9:47 left to play in the half.

Peyton Shoemake tacked on a 17-yard touchdown run for the Eagles, and scored again on a 12-yard run following a fumble on North Dallas’ ensuing drive.

The Bulldogs then fumbled on the kickoff return to give the ball back to Argyle, and five plays later, Shoemake scored on a 4-yard run to make it 70-0 in favor of Argyle.

Caden Dodson kicked a 42-yard field goal, and Argyle led 73-0 at halftime.

Drew Snakenberg came in at quarterback in the third quarter and completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Gannon Pels to make it 79-0 Argyle, breaking a school record for the most points scored in a game.

The bi-district champions advance to the area round and will face either Stephenville (5-5) or Benbrook (5-4) next Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Check back for updates.