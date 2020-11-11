Argyle to impose development moratorium along FM 407

Argyle is moving toward imposing a temporary moratorium on certain property developments along FM 407 between I-35W and Hwy 377.

The area extends 2,900 feet north of FM 407 and 5,300 feet south, and there are many developments that are currently under construction or were recently approved, such as the Avalon subdivision and the Well Church and Valley Creek Church campuses.

The property development moratorium, if approved by Town Council, will last for a period of up to 120 days and would pause all new subdivision plats, site plans, zoning changes and Specific Use Permits in this corridor, according to the town. Permitting for existing buildings and previously approved plats and site plans in the area would not be affected.

“Professional staff have concerns about traffic congestion along FM 407 in this area,” said Town Administrator Rich Olson. “We have seen traffic counts double in the last five years.”

Staff will use the period of up to 120 days to explore options for changing the town’s land use code to reflect best practices, according to the town. The goal is to update the code in a way that mitigates downstream drainage issues and unsustainable traffic congestion.

The town is required to hold two public hearings and two readings of an ordinance to adopt and enact the moratorium. The first public hearing was held at the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on Nov. 4, and the second hearing and first reading was held during Monday night’s Town Council meeting. The second reading, and likely final approval, of the ordinance is scheduled for the Nov. 16 Town Council meeting.