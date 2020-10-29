Partners in comfort for the cure

“You have cancer” is something no one wants to hear. It is a phrase that hits home for far too many in our area including the matriarch of the Neff family who owns Triple A Air Conditioning & Heating.

Owner, Keith Neff, recalls the day his wife, Corinne, heard that phrase, “You can’t un-hear it. It changed our world in an instant,” he said.

The treatment that follows takes months and can result in severe mental and physical challenges for those fighting. Finding comfort during such an incredibly stressful time can help them fight for survival.

In 2017, after seeing a childhood friend going through treatment for breast cancer, Flower Mound resident Tara Poles took it upon herself to begin providing Chemo Care Bags to Texas Oncology’s Flower Mound clinic. “It really shook me to see her like that and I had a strong urge to help others going through cancer,” Poles said.

Friends and family jumped in to help, followed by other Flower Mound residents and businesses. To date, 656 bags have been donated to Texas Oncology in Flower Mound. Bags help provide comfort and include: a blanket, cozy socks, hat, lip balm, lotion, hand sanitizer, gum, word puzzles, tissues, journal, water and a hand-written note. Poles said, “The whole purpose is to put a smile on their face during a very scary time.”

Jumping in to help Tara’s cause is something Triple A’s Keith Neff didn’t have to think twice about. “I saw firsthand how uncomfortable that fight is. Anything we can do to help provide comfort and a smile is worth it,” he said.

Throughout the month of October, Triple A Air Conditioning & Heating will donate a portion of all sales to help fill Tara’s Chemo Care Bags with their Comfort for a Cure campaign.

Thirteen years later, Keith’s wife, Corinne, reflects on surviving, “The kindness of others that I received during treatment made a big difference for me,” she said.

If you’d like to contribute, contact [email protected].

