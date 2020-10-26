Town offers Halloween safety tips amid pandemic

The town of Flower Mound is encouraging local trick-or-treaters and treat distributors to take extra precautions this Halloween, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re planning to hand out candy or take your kiddos trick-or-treating on Halloween this year, here are several ways you can make it less spooky for everyone:

If you or your child is sick, don’t hand out candy or trick-or-treat

Wear a mask that covers your nose AND mouth

Trick-or-treat with members of your household and try to remain six feet away from others

Instead of letting everyone reach into a candy bowl, try putting individually wrapped/sealed candy on a table between you and the trick-or-treaters to eliminate direct contact

To handle peak trick-or-treating crowds, mark driveways and sidewalks with duct tape six feet apart in case a line forms (especially if you’re the house giving away full-size candy bars)

Carry some hand sanitizer while out, for those times you want to sample the candy or fall allergies cause you to cough or sneeze

Before you go out, make sure everyone’s on the same page when it comes to being safe from cars and germs

Since it’s getting dark earlier, carry a flashlight and ensure your children are wearing reflective clothing

Stick to the sidewalks and avoid walking on the streets, if possible. If there aren’t sidewalks, walk on the left-side of the road, facing traffic. Cross streets at the corners, and do not cross between parked cars

View a complete list of the CDC’s holiday recommendations here. Just a reminder, there are no set trick-or-treating hours and to only visit homes with their front porch light on.