Town offers Halloween safety tips amid pandemic

The town of Flower Mound is encouraging local trick-or-treaters and treat distributors to take extra precautions this Halloween, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
If you’re planning to hand out candy or take your kiddos trick-or-treating on Halloween this year, here are several ways you can make it less spooky for everyone:
- If you or your child is sick, don’t hand out candy or trick-or-treat
- Wear a mask that covers your nose AND mouth
- Trick-or-treat with members of your household and try to remain six feet away from others
- Instead of letting everyone reach into a candy bowl, try putting individually wrapped/sealed candy on a table between you and the trick-or-treaters to eliminate direct contact
- To handle peak trick-or-treating crowds, mark driveways and sidewalks with duct tape six feet apart in case a line forms (especially if you’re the house giving away full-size candy bars)
- Carry some hand sanitizer while out, for those times you want to sample the candy or fall allergies cause you to cough or sneeze
- Before you go out, make sure everyone’s on the same page when it comes to being safe from cars and germs
- Since it’s getting dark earlier, carry a flashlight and ensure your children are wearing reflective clothing
- Stick to the sidewalks and avoid walking on the streets, if possible. If there aren’t sidewalks, walk on the left-side of the road, facing traffic. Cross streets at the corners, and do not cross between parked cars
View a complete list of the CDC’s holiday recommendations here. Just a reminder, there are no set trick-or-treating hours and to only visit homes with their front porch light on.