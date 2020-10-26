Northlake raises bowl of new water tower

The town of Northlake raised the bowl of its first water tower on Saturday, bringing the town one step closer to its goal of a self-sustaining water system.

Currently, Northlake’s drinking water is obtained from Upper Trinity Regional Water District, the city of Fort Worth’s surface water system and some town-owned wells. The new 1.25-million-gallon water tower is located just north of Old Justin Road near the Harvest subdivision, and it initiates the second phase of a two-source system outlined by the town’s master plan to accommodate growth within its service area, which includes Northlake town limits and ETJ areas.