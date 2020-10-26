Flower Mound to give away trees for Arbor Day

Arbor Day is coming up and the registration is now open for the town of Flower Mound’s annual tree giveaway.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, pre-registration is required to receive a tree and will open online at 9 a.m. Monday at https://tofmtreegiveaway.eventbrite.com.

Trees will be available for pick-up on Nov. 7 at Gerault Park, 1116 Gerault Road, according to a news release from the town. Residents who pre-registered should arrive at their designated time with their ID (showing a Flower Mound residence) and a copy of their registration. There will be multiple tree species to choose from; however, quantities are limited (one tree per household) and available first-come, first-served, according to the town.