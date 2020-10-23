High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 55, Flower Mound 14

In the 21st annual Mound Showdown on Friday night, it was all Marcus, as the Marauders defeated crosstown rival Flower Mound for the second year in a row.

Marcus (4-0, 1-0) jumped out to an early lead when Emmerick Dopona scored on a 1-yard run for the Marauders.

The PAT was blocked, but Marcus scored again with 2:12 to play in the first quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Nussmeier to Tyler Schott.

Nussmeier hooked up with Dallas Dudley early in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass, and Mark Vassar made it 27-0 Marcus on a 15-yard touchdown return with 4:05 left to play in the half.

Flower Mound (2-2, 0-1) drove 64 yards on the next possession and scored when Nick Evers hit Landon Weidner on a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-7 Marauders with less than two minutes to play in the second quarter.

Nussmeier connected with J. Michael Sturdivan on a 21-yard pass with 18 seconds left in the first half, and Marcus led 34-7 at halftime.

The Marauders extended their lead with 4:27 left to play in the third quarter on a 21-yard interception return from Christian Espinoza.

Nussmeier hooked up with Schott on another 23-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, and Caden Novarro scored on a 6-yard run to make it 55-7 in favor of Marcus.

Evers connected with Walter Mulkey on an 8-yard pass late in the fourth quarter to finish out scoring.

The Marauders will host Plano, while Flower Mound will travel to Hebron, both of which will be played at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Argyle 56, Terrell 19

The unstoppable Eagles had little trouble with the Terrell Fighting Tigers on Friday night.

Argyle (8-0, 4-0) struck first when Tito Byce scored on a 2-yard run.

Braden Baker would make it 14-0 later in the quarter on an 8-yard run.

CJ Rogers hit Cole Kirkpatrick on a 48-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 before Terrell scored with 6:50 left to play in the second quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Knox Scoggins scored on a 3-yard run, and with 1:01 left in the second quarter, Jasper Lott caught a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-7 Argyle going into the half.

Argyle picked up where it left off with 7:28 to play in the third quarter, when Rogers completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Kirkpatrick to make it 42-7.

Terrell scored again, but Argyle answered with an 83-yard drive, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run from Rogers.

Ethan Depiro then completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Lee Sutton, and following a Terrell score, Argyle led 56-19.

Argyle will host Kaufman at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Frisco Legacy Christian 55, Coram Deo 31

Coram Deo (1-3, 0-2) came up short on Friday night, losing to Frisco Legacy Christian 55-31.

The Lions mounted a late rally, but were not able to come back.

Coram Deo will play at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Fort Worth Christian.

Guyer 55, McKinney 34

The Wildcats opened up district play with an impressive victory over McKinney on Thursday night.

The Lions took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter, but Guyer (3-1, 1-0) answered less than 2 minutes later with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Eli Stowers to Grayson O’Bara to tie it up.

McKinney scored again to make it 14-7, but the Wildcats evened things up at 14 with 6:15 to play in the first quarter on an 8-yard pass from Stowers to Jace Wilson.

Two-and-half-minutes later, Stowers hooked up with O’Bara again, this time on a 64-yard touchdown pass to give Guyer a 21-14 lead.

O’Bara had a monster first half, catching 4 passes for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.

McKinney scored again, and the game was tied 21-21 after the first quarter.

Michael Mayfield kicked a 28-yard field goal with 9:11 left in the second quarter to give the Wildcats 24-21 lead.

The defense came up big for Guyer as well, as Deuce Harmon picked off a McKinney pass and returned the interception 79 yards for a score.

Byron Phillips added a 5-yard rushing touchdown run late in the second quarter.

Mayfield then drilled a 46-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give Guyer a 41-21 halftime lead.

Guyer struck first in the second half on a 21-yard touchdown run from Brailynn Pegues to make it 48-21.

McKinney then scored, but a blocked PAT made it 48-27 Guyer.

Stowers broke a 53-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive to make it 55-27.

McKinney scored once more before the end of the game to make it 55-34, but it was too late to rally.

Guyer will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 against Prosper on the road.

Check back Friday night for more local scores.