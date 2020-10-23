High School Football Scoreboard

In the 21st annual Mound Showdown on Friday night, it was all Marcus, as the Marauders defeated crosstown rival Flower Mound for the second year in a row.
Marcus (4-0, 1-0) jumped out to an early lead when Emmerick Dopona scored on a 1-yard run for the Marauders.
The PAT was blocked, but Marcus scored again with 2:12 to play in the first quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Nussmeier to Tyler Schott.
Nussmeier hooked up with Dallas Dudley early in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass, and Mark Vassar made it 27-0 Marcus on a 15-yard touchdown return with 4:05 left to play in the half.
Flower Mound (2-2, 0-1) drove 64 yards on the next possession and scored when Nick Evers hit Landon Weidner on a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-7 Marauders with less than two minutes to play in the second quarter.
Nussmeier connected with J. Michael Sturdivan on a 21-yard pass with 18 seconds left in the first half, and Marcus led 34-7 at halftime.
The Marauders extended their lead with 4:27 left to play in the third quarter on a 21-yard interception return from Christian Espinoza.
Nussmeier hooked up with Schott on another 23-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, and Caden Novarro scored on a 6-yard run to make it 55-7 in favor of Marcus.
Evers connected with Walter Mulkey on an 8-yard pass late in the fourth quarter to finish out scoring.
The Marauders will host Plano, while Flower Mound will travel to Hebron, both of which will be played at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30.
And THAT’S how you end the #MoundShowdown. 55-14, @MarcusFootball. The most lopsided victory in the 21-year history of the rivalry. #STCDA #ELITE #UNCOMMON #ProtectTheM #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/f8xsoCnE6V
— Marcus Football (@MarcusFootball) October 24, 2020
Argyle 56, Terrell 19
The unstoppable Eagles had little trouble with the Terrell Fighting Tigers on Friday night.
Argyle (8-0, 4-0) struck first when Tito Byce scored on a 2-yard run.
Braden Baker would make it 14-0 later in the quarter on an 8-yard run.
CJ Rogers hit Cole Kirkpatrick on a 48-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 before Terrell scored with 6:50 left to play in the second quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Knox Scoggins scored on a 3-yard run, and with 1:01 left in the second quarter, Jasper Lott caught a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-7 Argyle going into the half.
Argyle picked up where it left off with 7:28 to play in the third quarter, when Rogers completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Kirkpatrick to make it 42-7.
Terrell scored again, but Argyle answered with an 83-yard drive, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run from Rogers.
Ethan Depiro then completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Lee Sutton, and following a Terrell score, Argyle led 56-19.
Argyle will host Kaufman at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Watch Argyle Eagles at Terrell Tigers online at https://t.co/wZvI9cCDyr #txhsfootball #FridayNightLights #argyleeagles
— The Talon News (@TheTalonNews) October 23, 2020
Frisco Legacy Christian 55, Coram Deo 31
Coram Deo (1-3, 0-2) came up short on Friday night, losing to Frisco Legacy Christian 55-31.
The Lions mounted a late rally, but were not able to come back.
Coram Deo will play at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Fort Worth Christian.
Guyer 55, McKinney 34
The Wildcats opened up district play with an impressive victory over McKinney on Thursday night.
The Lions took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter, but Guyer (3-1, 1-0) answered less than 2 minutes later with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Eli Stowers to Grayson O’Bara to tie it up.
McKinney scored again to make it 14-7, but the Wildcats evened things up at 14 with 6:15 to play in the first quarter on an 8-yard pass from Stowers to Jace Wilson.
Two-and-half-minutes later, Stowers hooked up with O’Bara again, this time on a 64-yard touchdown pass to give Guyer a 21-14 lead.
O’Bara had a monster first half, catching 4 passes for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.
McKinney scored again, and the game was tied 21-21 after the first quarter.
Michael Mayfield kicked a 28-yard field goal with 9:11 left in the second quarter to give the Wildcats 24-21 lead.
The defense came up big for Guyer as well, as Deuce Harmon picked off a McKinney pass and returned the interception 79 yards for a score.
Byron Phillips added a 5-yard rushing touchdown run late in the second quarter.
Mayfield then drilled a 46-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give Guyer a 41-21 halftime lead.
Guyer struck first in the second half on a 21-yard touchdown run from Brailynn Pegues to make it 48-21.
McKinney then scored, but a blocked PAT made it 48-27 Guyer.
Stowers broke a 53-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive to make it 55-27.
McKinney scored once more before the end of the game to make it 55-34, but it was too late to rally.
Guyer will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 against Prosper on the road.
Check back Friday night for more local scores.