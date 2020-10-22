Mail-in ballots already far exceed 2016 count in Denton County

With a little less than two weeks left until Election Day, Denton County voters have already nearly doubled the 2016 total of mail-in ballots received.

According to the county on Wednesday night, the 22,370 mail-in ballots have been received, compared to a total of 12,535 in 2016. Also as of Wednesday, 225,476 Denton County residents have voted early in-person, much more than the Day 9 total of 166,896 in 2016.

Early voting runs through Oct. 30. All Denton County locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day except for Sundays, when they will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Denton County Elections Office.

There are many early voting locations in southern Denton County, including Argyle Town Hall, Corinth City Jail, Denton County Southwest Courthouse, Flower Mound Community Activity Center, Flower Mound Senior Center, Flower Mound Town Hall, Highland Village Municipal Complex, Justin Municipal Complex, Northwest ISD Administration Building, Lantana Community Event Center, Northlake Town Hall and Roanoke Public Library. Click here for the full list of early voting locations and their addresses.

Applications for a ballot by mail must be submitted by Oct. 23. Click here for more information.

Find southern Denton County candidate information here.