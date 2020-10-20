Man sought in Flower Mound found dead of suicide

A large police response near Timber Creek Elementary School on Monday night ended when police found that the suicidal man they were seeking had hanged himself.

The Flower Mound Police Department posted on social media around 10 p.m. Monday that officers were searching for a suicidal subject in the area of the 1800 block of Timber Creek Road. A DPS helicopter and a Lewisville police K-9 were assisting. FMPD quickly posted an update saying the subject had been found, with little additional information.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, the department shared an update that the man had been found deceased. A FMPD spokesman declined to comment any further Tuesday, saying it was an ongoing investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 45-year-old Brian Bagan. The medical examiner’s report lists an Upland, California address for Bagan, but social media and internet pages also indicate that Bagan lived in Flower Mound.

The medical examiner ruled Bagan’s death as a suicide by hanging, and identifies the location being the wooded area behind the former Lewisville ISD administration building.