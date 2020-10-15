Denton County temporarily closes Lewisville polling site

The Denton County Elections office announced Thursday that it has temporarily closed an early voting polling site in Lewisville.

The Fred P. Herring Recreation Center, 191 Civic Circle, is closed Thursday because a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a news release from the county. The location will be thoroughly sanitized Thursday and will resume normal hours at 7 a.m. Friday with new poll workers.

As part of the standard contact tracing performed with each positive case by Denton County Public Health, anyone who has had extended exposure to the poll worker who tested positive will be notified and asked to quarantine, according to the county.

Click here for the full list of early voting locations and their addresses. Early voting runs through Oct. 30.