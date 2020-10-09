High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 45, Anna 7

Argyle made it six in a row on Friday night with a resounding victory over Anna.

Tito Byce scored on a 13-yard run late in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead, and Cade Moore intercepted a pass near midfield on the ensuing drive to give the ball back to Argyle (6-0, 2-0).

Braden Baker scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 14-0 Argyle.

Byce added to Argyle’s lead on a 4-yard scamper later in the second quarter, and CJ Rogers scored on a 20-yard quarterback keeper just before the half to make it 28-0 Argyle.

Rogers hit Cash Walker on a 32-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, and Caden Dodson kicked a 30-yard field goal later in quarter.

Anna scored with six seconds left in the third to make it 38-7 Argyle, but the Eagles came right back and scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jett Copeland to Gannon Pels to make it 45-7.

Argyle will host Ranchview at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Mansfield Timberview 18, Flower Mound 13

The Jags struggled offensively on Friday night, coming up short against Mansfield Timberview.

Mansfield took a 12-0 lead into halftime.

But in the third quarter, the Jaguars (2-1,0-0) began to rally when Nick Evers hit Parker Clark on a 19-yard touchdown pass.

After recovering a Timberview fumble on the ensuing drive, the Jaguars drove 46 yards and scored on a 3-yard run from Colton Vatne to take a 13-12 lead.

Timberview regained the lead with 7:51 and was able to finish out for the victory.

Flower Mound will have its bye next week and will take on Marcus at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the annual Battle of the Mound.

Frisco Reedy 42, Liberty Christian 13

The frustrations continue for the Liberty Christian Warriors, who lost to Frisco Reedy on Friday night in a game that got off to a promising start.

The Warriors picked up two first downs on their opening drive before Daniel Greek connected with Cristian Driver on a 66-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 Liberty Christian (0-3, 0-1).

Reedy scored three straight touchdowns, however, and took a 21-7 lead into the half.

The Lions scored two more touchdowns early in the third quarter to make it 35-7, and Liberty was unable to rally.

Greek did hit Kelen Moran on a 21-yard pass late in the third quarter.

Liberty will host Midland Christian at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Brook Hill 21, Coram Deo 9

The Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy Lions lost to Brook Hill in its second game of the season by a score of 21-9.

Brook Hill took an early 6-0 lead in the game against the Lions, and led 14-6 at halftime.

Coram Deo will travel Grapevine at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 to take on Faith Christian Academy.

Guyer 56, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

The Guyer Wildcats jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead on Thursday night, and never looked back, defeating Mansfield Lake Ridge by a score of 56-20.

Eli Stowers broke a 55-yard touchdown run to get things going for the Wildcats, but Lake Ridge tied it up with 2:36 to play in the first quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Stowers connected with Grayson O’Bara on a 39-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7.

Guyer (2-1, 0-0), and Byron Phillips scored on a 20-yard touchdown run right at the end of the first quarter to make it 21-7.

Phillips then scored on a 7-yard run early in the second quarter, and Stowers hit Phillips on a 64-yard pass down to the Eagles 16-yard line on Guyer’s next series.

Stowers then connected with Jace Wilson on a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it 36-7.

Stowers hit Wilson on a 3-yard touchdown pass with 1:45 to play in the second, and Guyer led 43-13 at the break.

In the third quarter, Tiyon Aldridge extended Guyer’s lead on a 2-yard run to make it 50-13, and a pair of Wildcat field goals, along with a late Eagles touchdown made it 56-20.

Guyer will travel to Southlake Carroll next Friday, Oct. 16 and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Marcus 49, Keller Central 10

Marcus remains undefeated following a 48-10 victory over Keller Central.

Walker Wells broke loose on a 43-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 Marauders in the first quarter.

Garrett Nussmeier hit J. Michael Sturdivan on a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0, but a Central touchdown cut Marcus’ lead in half.

In the second quarter, however, it was all Marcus (3-0, 0-0), as Nussmeier threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Schott and 15-yard touchdown to Connor Vaughn, as the Marauders took a 28-7 lead into the half.

Nussmeier threw touchdown passes to Sturdivan (7 yards) and Dallas Dudley (15 yards) in the third quarter, and a Central Field goal made it 42-10.

Gabe Espinoza tacked on a 14-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to finish out scoring for the Marauders.

Marcus will open up district at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 against Flower Mound in the annual Battle of the Mound.

