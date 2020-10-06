Home
Drive-thru memoriam to be held for Highland Village sergeant

Photo courtesy of the Highland Village Police Department

The city of Highland Village will host a drive-thru memoriam Tuesday night in honor of Sgt. Dennis Oliver, who died last week from complications of COVID-19.

A couple weeks ago, Oliver developed pneumonia as a result of complications from the coronavirus and had to be hospitalized, according to Highland Village Police Chief Doug Reim. While in the hospital, Oliver suffered a stroke. He died on Friday morning.

The city announced late Monday that it will host the memoriam Tuesday evening during National Night Out.

“Sgt. Oliver, a 17-year department veteran, was a strong supporter of National Night Out and was instrumental in establishing and building the department’s value-based community policing model which our community enjoys today,” the city said in a news release.

A memorialized police car and poster photo of Oliver will be on display at City Hall, 1000 Highland Village Road, from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the city. The public is invited to come pay their respects during this time.

Click here for more information about Oliver and for ways to support his family.

