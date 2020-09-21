Meet the Candidates: Northwest ISD Place 6

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In Northwest ISD, there are contested races in Places 6 and 7 on the School Board. Place 5 is also expiring, but Incumbent Steve Sprowls is uncontested in his reelection bid. In Place 6, Jennifer Zazula is challenging Incumbent Lillian Rauch.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for NISD Place 6 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 6 (2-year-term)

Lillian Rauch, 70

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: I believe the biggest issue for Northwest ISD, in addition to keeping our students safe and fed, while continuing to provide an excellent education during the coronavirus pandemic, is accommodating our rapid growth, unfunded legislature mandates, and decreased state funding. I would address these by being an active part of the team that is proactively addressing these issues.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: I want to continue to contribute to the community and educational system by being a responsible steward, taking a reasoned, and researched approach to maintain and improve the quality of the schools in NISD in away that best serves the students, teachers, and communities.In addition to my experience as a trustee for NISD and the hours of continuing education for school board members, I worked for NISD for 13 years as a classroom teacher, Reading Recovery Teacher, ESL Teacher, STAR Teacher, District Reading Recovery Teacher Leader, and District Dyslexia Assessment Administrator. As a result of my experience working in the district, I am very familiar with the students, faculty, community, culture, and particular needs of Northwest I.S.D.

Facebook page: None listed

Website: None listed

Email: [email protected]

Jennifer Zazula, 40

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: NISD is a fast growing district. Ensuring that all schools are equally able to access and reach all students of every level is important. Ensuring that the school finance system adequately serves all students and teachers to be able to appropriately find success in their academics. Implementing response to invention strategies that help students who are at risk of falling behind and keeping NISD in the forefront of this ever changing education system.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: I am passionate about our education system as I know that what we do today is what our children will receive tomorrow. I work with students, families, community members and school district staff day in and day out and I personally see the reflections of our decisions. I would love to represent our students and families on the school board and feel that not only does my education and experience warrant a strong background to do so, but my passion and drive to do what is best for our community every day is the driving force behind my decision to run and what makes me the best choice for our school board. It is time to get current educators on the board as this is not the same education system that we grew up in.

Facebook page: Jennifer Zazula M.Ed. for School Board

Website: https://www.jenniferz.org

Email: [email protected]