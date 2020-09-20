‘American Pickers’ seeking Texas treasures

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to Texas and maybe even Denton County. They plan to film episodes of the hit series “American Pickers” throughout the state in November.

“American Pickers” is a History Channel documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking”. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads and wants to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send them your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: [email protected] or call 855-OLD-RUST. You can also find them on Facebook.

This isn’t your grandmother’s antiquing. Pickers like Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle America, even if it means diving into countless piles of grimy junk or getting chased off a gun-wielding homeowner’s land.

The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The producers said they will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC.

Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.