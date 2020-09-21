Meet the Candidates: Flower Mound Place 5

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In Flower Mound, there are contested races in Places 2 and 5 on Town Council. In Place 5, Ann Martin is challenging Incumbent Claudio Forest.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Flower Mound Place 5 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 5 (3-year-term)

Claudio Forest, 61 (i)

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: I firmly believe that one of the biggest issues facing our town is future development in our western corridor. Along with infrastructure, land development of both commercial and residential properties will be looming as a 2,100-acre parcel is currently being planned. We have one chance to work with the developers and property owner to obtain what the town needs and what the citizens deserve. I am speaking of parks, sewers & water, facilities (police/fire/library services), trails, retail, and appropriate commercial and residential subdivisions. The land has certain entitlements under our master plan, therefore it will be council’s duty to negotiate for the town’s needs and advocate for the standards we are accustom to enjoying in our town.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: Experience is an exceptionally important factor for a successful council member. Over the past 20 years, I have served on multiple town boards and commissions, including Planning & Zoning and Town Council, and have volunteered countless hours with multiple service organizations in our community. My professional background and expertise in construction and architectural planning allows me to carefully study the issues brought in front of council, discuss them with an open mind, and make informed decisions that will benefit our town. I have always been able to express my opinions articulately and professionally, whether I was for or against an issue, and vote in a manner that I believe would ultimately benefit all citizens of Flower Mound.

Facebook page: Claudio for Flower Mound Town Council

Website: None listed

Email: [email protected]

Ann Martin, 56

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: Two of our biggest issues (destruction of our urban forest and increases in density outpacing our infrastructure) can be addressed by greater discipline in following the guidance of The Master Plan. I will ensure that residents’ best interests are the top priority by ascribing to the principles set forth in that plan.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: I am the best candidate for this position if you, as a resident, want council to work faster toward tree preservation, improvements in traffic, better regulated future density and more reasonable tax rates.

Facebook page: Ann4TownCouncil

Website: http://ann4towncouncil.com/

Email: [email protected]