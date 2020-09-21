Lewisville set to open Thrive rec center Oct. 3

The City of Lewisville is set to open Thrive, the city’s new 87,000-square-foot multi-generational recreation center, on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The new facility, located at 1950 S. Valley Parkway, features a natatorium, gymnasium, indoor walking track, expanded fitness area, community rooms, an indoor playground and more than 14,000 square feet of space dedicated to activities for seniors. It also will feature a permanent public art component.

Thrive will open with limited hours, limited capacity and limited programming due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to a press release from the city.

To ensure proper cleaning and sanitation practices are upheld, Thrive will close for 30 minutes at least twice a day so the facility can undergo a deep cleaning.

Upon entering Thrive, guests will have their temperature taken and be asked some required travel/health questions. Masks will be required to enter the facility and must be worn in the public spaces but can be removed during “certain activities,” the release said.

Thrive is part of the Lewisville 2025 vision plan. In 2015, voters approved Thrive’s construction as part of the largest bond package in Lewisville’s history. A groundbreaking ceremony for the $46.1 million project was held on July 20, 2018.

Annual memberships are now available for individuals, families, and corporations. To purchase a membership, visit lewisvillethrive.com.

Hilary Boen, who has been with the City of Lewisville since 1998 and was most recently its recreation manager, will oversee Thrive.