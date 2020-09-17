DCTA increasing A-train peak frequency

The Denton County Transportation Authority will increase peak frequency on its A-train scheduled, beginning Monday.

A-train schedules and frequency were previously adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from DCTA. This service change will restore parts of that previously reduced service. Bus schedules from the agency’s August 2020 service changes and Saturday A-train service will remain the same.

The current A-train schedule includes 60-minute weekday headways. Effective Monday, the frequency will change to 30-minute peak and 60-minute off-peak weekday headways. Saturday A-train service will remain the same.

Southbound service from the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) will begin at 5 a.m., an hour earlier than the current schedule, with additional trains during peak hours at 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. There will also be two additional southbound trains at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Service will end at the same time as the current schedule.

Northbound service from the Trinity Mills station will begin at 6 a.m., the same time as the current schedule, with an additional train at 7:30 a.m. There will also be two additional northbound trains at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Service will end at the same time as the current schedule.

To view the updated A-train schedule, visit RideDCTA.net.

Also on Monday, DCTA will reopen the Downtown Denton Transit Center for ticket purchases only. The lobby and restrooms remain closed to the public and the ticket window and customer service hours will be updated: