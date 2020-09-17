Flower Mound Farmers Market returns Sunday

The Flower Mound Farmers Market will return Sunday after a months-long hiatus.

The Farmers Market was last held a few months ago, but the Four Seasons Markets manager closed it after receiving a violation notice from the town. Earlier in the year, the town had conducted some inspections and found the market was not complying with a town ordinance requiring farmers markets to have the percentage of food vendors be no less than 80%. Recent inspections found that the percentage of non-food vendors ranged from 40-60%, depending on the day, according to the town.

Matt Brown, owner of Four Seasons Markets and Flower Mound resident, told Flower Mound Town Council last week that it had been struggling to get a large number of food vendors to sell at the market this year, so it was allowing a high percentage of non-food vendors to keep the market full. After a brief discussion, the council agreed to temporarily suspend enforcement on the 80/20 rule while COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.

The Farmers Market returns Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parker Square, 1500 Cross Timbers Road. The European style market, managed by Four Seasons Market, will offer a variety of market staples each Sunday, including produce, meat, eggs, honey, breads, jam, baked goods and candies. Patrons must wear a mask when visiting the market. A list of vendors in attendance will be published Saturday at https://fourseasonsmarkets.com/.