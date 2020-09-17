Highland Village Council approves final read of the 2020-21 budget

This week, the Highland Village City Council approved the final read of the Fiscal year 2020-21 budget.

The city expects a 1.9% increase in certified tax roll and a 1.4% increase in sales tax revenue, according to a news release from the city. The new approved budget is $18,579,283, a 1.4% increase over the previous year’s budget.

A Supplemental Budget initially identified $953,820 of projects – a large portion of this includes $500,000 for public facility security improvements that were directed to the current year and will be funded through the federal CARES Act, according to the city. Various items were funded with alternate funding sources, leaving $168,585 funded in the FY 20-21 budget. Supplemental items include a new position in the City Secretary office, a leasing plan for medical equipment which provides a long-term cost savings and ensures the Highland Village Fire Department has the latest technology, an additional outdoor warning siren and updates to the Emergency Operations Center.

Capital projects planned include security improvements to City Hall, replacement of the walking path around Victoria Park and the addition of the Highland Village Road sidewalk from City Hall to Sellmeyer Lane, and a trail connection for Chapel Hill to the City Trail.