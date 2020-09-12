News from Double Oak Town Hall — September 2020

Hello Neighbors,

Council Proposes Lower Tax Rate

The Double Oak Town Council, in a unanimous 5-0 vote, plans to lower the property tax rate for fiscal year 2020-2021.

The town council voted to set the maximum proposed tax rate at 0.229210 which is less than the no-new-revenue tax rate of 0.229212. The current tax rate is 0.23000. This means the town of Double Oak is proposing to not increase property taxes for the 2020-2021 tax year.

Mayor Pro Tem Joe Dent, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Billie Garrett and Council Members Anita Nelson, Scott Whisenhunt and Von Beougher set the vision to follow the tax reform of Senate Bill 2 (SB2).

The council, our employees, our residents, our volunteers, our partners and our businesses recognize these are tough economic times and property tax relief is in order for our Double Oak residents and businesses.

The public hearings related to the budget and tax rate will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The final budget and tax rate will be formally voted on after the public hearings at the same council meeting. Please check the town website for proposed budget and tax rate information and contact Town Hall with questions or comments.

Timberleaf Drive Paving Project

The contract has been awarded and the section of Timberleaf Drive located between Simmons Road and Cedarcrest Lane will be asphalt paved around mid-September. The town will provide further communication when the contractor confirms paving dates.

Waketon Road Improvement Project

The bids are being tabulated and the contract should be awarded in late September or early October. Utility relocations continue on Waketon Road so please drive with caution for everyone’s safety.

Double Oak Appreciates, Supports and Thanks All First Responders

On behalf of our wonderful town of Double Oak, thank you to all First Responders who risk their lives protecting our health, safety, and welfare.

In honor of September 11, God Bless our nation and Never Forget!