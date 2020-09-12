Harvest Happenings — September 2020

Our Harvest family recently celebrated a very important birthday. Sweet Evelyn Byrd turned 100 years old in July. She likes to say she is a 100 and a month years old.

I had the opportunity to sit down with her and talk about her experiences over the last 100 years. She is a remarkable person. Evelyn is sharp-minded and quick-witted. She stays active by making greeting cards, reading her Bible, praying for people, and doing puzzles.

Evelyn, who grew up on a farm in Kentucky, had two brothers and three sisters. Evelyn was the third child and has outlived her entire family.

She was married to her first husband for 34 happy years. Evelyn was 53 when her husband passed. After some time, she decided to go to school and get her Practical Nurse Certificate. She worked in nursing for 10 years. Evelyn said she was always a learner and doer. In fact, that is her secret to longevity. Evelyn says “a person who trusts the Lord, keeps their mind busy and keeps learning will do well in life.”

She really is an amazing person. She is the epitome of spunk and positivism. The twinkle in her eyes and her sweet laugh is unforgettable.

Today, Evelyn uses a cane and a walker, wears glasses, is a little hard of hearing, but mentally, she is sharp as a tack and positive on all fronts. She is healthy, which she thanks God for each day. Evelyn said that her body is worn out and hurts but she doesn’t let that stop her! In fact, she wanted to learn something new, so she did a TikTok dance with me! Her video received more than 5,000 views overnight. Evelyn felt like a rock star. She surprised me with her energy!

The most important thing Evelyn would tell you about her 100 years of life is, “it’s been a good life, even with all of my mistakes and failures, and with all of the heartaches and sadness. God has been with me through it all.” Her faith is a huge part of her life’s story. She almost died during childbirth. In fact, the doctor called her family and told them to say their goodbyes. It was then she heard the Lord’s voice. She was so confused but said “if this is God, help me.” Suddenly, a strength came over her and she was healed. After 38 days in the hospital, she was healed and released. That was the day she trusted in the Lord. I wish had more space to write because there is so much to say about Evelyn.

Before the interview, I asked Harvest neighbors as well as our Instagram followers for questions to ask Evelyn. Here are the top 10 questions.