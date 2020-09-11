Argyle rolls to third victory

Argyle 35, Celina 21

The Eagles improved to 3-0 on Friday night with a 14-point victory over the always game, Celina.

The first quarter was the difference for Argyle (3-0, 0-0), as the Eagles took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.

The rest of the game was even.

CJ Rogers was 14-19 with 213 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Rogers also rushed for two touchdowns in the game.

Braden Baker, Hayden Stewart and Cole Kirkpatrick all caught touchdown passes for the Eagles in the victory.

Kirkpatrick finished the game with 95 yards receiving.

The Eagles will host Waco La Vega at 7:30 on Friday, Sept. 18.