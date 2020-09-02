Highland Village Police Blotter

The following incidents were provided by the Highland Village Police Department:

From April 28 to May 29, the Highland Village Police Department investigated three assault cases, including a sexual assault that was reported on May 7 on Braemar Lane. One incident on May 2 in the 2800 block of Spring Oaks Drive involved interference with public duties, silent abusive call to 911, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

There were 18 other cases involving possession of marijuana, dangerous drugs, controlled substances or drug paraphernalia. One person tried to evade arrest in their vehicle, and five individuals were charged with DWI. Police also investigated a report of a terroristic threat and nine thefts.

From May 30 to June 25, the Highland Village Police Department responded to a few violent crimes, including six incidents of assault, many of which were Class C citations. One of those incidents also involved an indecent exposure in the 3400 block of Fairfield Lane on June 6.

Police responded to many property crimes, mostly minor, but also two burglaries of buildings on the morning of June 17: one in the 2100 block of Justin Road, and the other in the 2400 block of Nelson Parkway.

A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 300 block of Catlin Circle and the suspect was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Two people were charged with Driving While Intoxicated, one in the 600 block of Chaparral Court, and the other in the 2600 block of Hillside Drive.

There was one case of possession of a controlled substance, two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, three cases of possession of marijuana, and one incident of possession and consumption of alcohol by a minor.

From June 26 through Aug. 3, the Highland Village Police Department responded to a handful of violent crime reports: one assault against an elderly or disabled person in the 3100 block of Justin Road on July 9, and on sexual assault in the 800 block of Tartan Trail, also on July 9. There were also a couple other assault cases reported in July.

One indecent exposure case was reported June 29 in the 3800 block of Justin Road, and there were five arrests for driving while intoxicated. Police investigated the unauthorized use of a vehicle, a couple of disorderly conducts and one person accused of disorderly conduct and the discharge or display of a firearm. There were six cases of burglaries of vehicles, and a handful of other minor thefts, criminal mischief and various drug-related charges.