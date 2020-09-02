Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following was compiled from Flower Mound Police Department incident and arrest reports:

On May 15, police were called to Ulta Beauty in the 5800 block of Long Prairie Road in reference to a robbery. Employees and witnesses told police that a man and a woman stole Dyson products valued more than $3,100 while pointing a handgun at employees. After investigating, police identified the suspects and arrested Laura Sparks, 53, of Plano and Jacob Hull, 28, of Dallas on warrants for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On May 20, officers were dispatched to Academy Sports in the 3600 block of Justin Road regarding a shoplifter in the store. Officers spoke to the woman, who gave them a fake name. Police were able to identify her as Antovanisha Rucker, 21, of Dallas and discovered she allegedly stole items valued $200 from the store. She had a metallic deactivation instrument and a foil shielding instrument used to commit retail theft. Rucker was arrested on suspicion of theft, giving false ID and two counts of possession of instruments used to commit retail theft. She also had arrest warrants out of Dallas and Tarrant Counties for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle.

On May 23, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Shadywood Lane, after people heard someone screaming for police from the backyard of a home. Officers tried to locate the person who needed help, but a 28-year-old man tried to prevent the officers from investigating. He was aggressive toward the officers and had to be detained because of his behavior. While detained, the suspect spat in the face of an officer. The investigation revealed that the two people at the home were having a verbal argument. Frankie Hernandez was charged with harassment to a public servant and interfering with public duties.

On June 7, an officer pulled over a vehicle for a fictitious/altered license plate in the 2800 block of Flower Mound Road. The 33-year-old driver gave a fake name. The officer discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Frisco. Randall Martin was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and giving false ID.

On June 8, a Flower Mound resident reported that a Trump flag and sign were stolen from his front yard in the 3800 block of Sarah Springs Trail. Two 18-year-old women were issued citations for theft.

On June 18, officers were called to the Lowe’s store in the 6200 block of Long Prairie Road because children had been left locked inside a parked vehicle. Police learned that a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy had been left in the vehicle for 37 minutes, and the temperature outside was 93 degrees and the vehicle windows were rolled up and the engine was off. The children were OK, received treatment at the scene and were released to a family member. The man who left them in the hot vehicle, Mark Seay, was arrested for two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

On June 24, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 600 block of Carnation Drive. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled marijuana, and when asked, the suspect admitted to having marijuana, THC and a gun inside the vehicle. The offer found those items and arrested Eric Cantu for unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

On June 24, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in 3400 block of Dixon Lane, and a routine computer check revealed that the subject had a parole violation warrant for robbery and the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Dallas. Patrick Nabors was arrested for the warrant and unauthorized use of vehicle.

On July 13 and 14, 30 criminal mischief incidents were reported to FMPD after unknown suspect(s) shot vehicle windows with a BB gun. All the cases appear related, and there were no suspects or leads. Anyone with information should call the Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 972-874-3307.