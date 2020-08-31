Severe weather possible tonight, more rain forecast this week

Following forecast severe weather Monday night, more rain and cooler temperatures are expected in Denton County this week.

A cold front will move through North Texas late Monday evening, bringing a chance for severe weather for parts of Dallas-Fort Worth, including most of Denton County, according to the National Weather Service. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are expected, and hail and flooding are possible. More rain is expected Tuesday, and then another cold front is expected to bring more storms on Wednesday. Thursday will have a 40% chance of rain.

The cold fronts will also bring relief to the extremely hot temperatures in DFW. In southern Denton County, the forecast high temperature will be 95 on Tuesday, 87 on Wednesday, 90 on Thursday and 88 on Friday.