Frontier internet service restored after long outage

Frontier internet service was out for thousands of people in southern Denton County for most of the day Monday.

A third-party contractor not affiliated with Frontier was working on a municipal water line project in Lewisville on Monday morning when they cut and damaged two Frontier fiber-optic cables around 9:30 a.m., according to a Frontier spokesperson.

Frontier crews responded and worked to repair the damage throughout the day, as thousands of customers went without internet service until it was restored around 7:30 p.m.

Many people are working and learning from home these days and rely on internet service to do so, and this outage affected thousands of people, many of them in the Argyle area. Argyle ISD said that virtual students impacted by the outage will not be counted absent, and teachers will work with them to help them with missed assignments.