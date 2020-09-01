Copper Canyon to present proposed Master Plan to residents

The town of Copper Canyon will conduct public meetings this week about its proposed updated Master Plan.

In 2019, the Master Plan Committee was charged with updating the 2004 Master Plan, specifically as it relates to identifying a site for commercial development and a future location for civic uses, including a town hall and community gathering area, according to the town. After conducting a town-wide survey, the committee identified two potential sites for this future development and three development options: residential only, mostly residential and some commercial, or a mixed-use with a balanced mix of residential, commercial and civic.

After evaluating the public input and the options, the committee came up with a mixed-use plan for 83 acres in the northwest corner of Copper Canyon Road and FM 407. In this proposed draft Master Plan, there’s 10.5 acres of medium density residential, 16 acres of commercial, 20 acres of open space, a four-acre center park and a five-acre tree grove. The center park would separate most of the commercial buildings and lead from the tree grove to the town hall and an amphitheater, with open space and a water feature on the other side of the amphitheater.

The town has provided the following statement from the committee: