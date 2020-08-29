Pastor’s Place: Finding Hope

We live in a world today that is full of fear and hopelessness. Many fear for their health because of COVID-19, others see the division in our country and are tempted to lose hope. But the truth is we as human beings have a problem that is much more significant than COVID-19 or the unrest in our nation.

The Bible reveals that this world is broken because of sin. Both the sin of Adam and Eve in the garden as well as our own sin. Because of sin we as individuals are born separated from the good and holy God who created us.

Many have tried to solve this problem with their own good works. They try with all their might to be good enough to pay for their sins. But the Bible says in James 2:10, “For whoever keeps the whole law and yet stumbles at one point he has become guilty of all.”

The sobering meaning of that verse is that even one sin is enough to condemn us as law breakers who deserve God’s judgment. This is the most pressing issue that each one of us faces today!

But the Bible reveals that there is very good news for us today! God, in His kindness, has provided the solution to our sin in His Son Jesus. Jesus lived the perfect life we failed to live and then died on the cross as a sacrifice for sin and rose again from the dead three days later.

The Bible says that anyone who will repent of their sin and believe in Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection as their only hope of salvation will be saved from God’s judgment over their sin (Mark 1:15; John 3:16; Romans 10:9-13).

None of us has the power to fix the problems in our world but if you will turn to Jesus for forgiveness today then the biggest problem in your life will be solved and you can have eternal life with Jesus forever!